UCSD Tritons face the UC Davis Aggies on 3-game win streak

UC Davis Aggies (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (17-14, 13-6 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD heads into a matchup with UC Davis as winners of three straight games.

The Tritons have gone 9-7 at home. UCSD is fourth in the Big West with 11.7 assists per game led by Sumayah Sugapong averaging 3.8.

The Aggies have gone 12-7 against Big West opponents. UC Davis has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

UCSD makes 38.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (33.0%). UC Davis averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD gives up.

The Tritons and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tova Sabel is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Megan Norris is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

