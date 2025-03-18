UCSD squares off against Southern in First 4 matchup

Southern Jaguars (20-14, 18-3 SWAC) vs. UCSD Tritons (20-15, 16-7 Big West) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (20-14, 18-3 SWAC) vs. UCSD Tritons (20-15, 16-7 Big West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -2.5; over/under is 111.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Southern play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Tritons are 16-7 against Big West opponents and 4-8 in non-conference play. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Kayanna Spriggs paces the Tritons with 7.1 boards.

The Jaguars are 18-3 in SWAC play. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 3.5.

UCSD averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Parker Montgomery is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gourdine is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

