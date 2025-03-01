UCSB visits CSU Northridge after Jones’ 20-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (19-10, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-8, 12-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (19-10, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-8, 12-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces UCSB after Keonte Jones scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 77-71 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors are 8-3 in home games. CSU Northridge averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Gauchos are 11-7 in conference play. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 15.2 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.4.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 74.6 points per game, 3.3 more than the 71.3 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 16.2 points. Scotty Washington is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Swenson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

