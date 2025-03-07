UCSB plays UC Irvine following Marin’s 23-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 14-5 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 14-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UC Irvine after Alyssa Marin scored 23 points in UCSB’s 74-52 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters are 11-2 on their home court. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 1.9.

The Gauchos are 12-7 in Big West play. UCSB scores 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Gauchos match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Williams is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 7.9 points. Hernandez is shooting 33.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Marin is shooting 32.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.