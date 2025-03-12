UCSB plays CSU Bakersfield in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (14-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (19-12, 11-9 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (14-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (19-12, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and CSU Bakersfield play in the Big West Tournament.

The Gauchos are 11-9 against Big West opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. UCSB is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 8-12 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

UCSB scores 75.1 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.7 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UCSB allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UCSB won the last matchup 81-75 on Feb. 7. Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 to help lead UCSB to the victory, and CJ Hardy scored 19 points for CSU Bakersfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Deuce Turner is averaging 11.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marvin McGhee III is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10 points. Jemel Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.