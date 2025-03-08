UCSB hosts UC Irvine after Che’s 31-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (26-5, 16-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-11, 11-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (26-5, 16-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-11, 11-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on UCSB after Myles Che scored 31 points in UC Irvine’s 88-59 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos are 12-4 in home games. UCSB has an 8-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Anteaters are 16-3 in conference matchups. UC Irvine is fifth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.5.

UCSB averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 7.1 more points per game (75.0) than UCSB gives up to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leuchten is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

