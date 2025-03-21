UConn’s Auriemma and South Dakota State’s Johnston have been in it for the long haul

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — There were no thoughts of winning national championships or making annual trips to the Final…

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — There were no thoughts of winning national championships or making annual trips to the Final Four when Geno Auriemma left his job as an assistant coach at Virginia to take over a UConn women’s basketball program that had a 27-56 record in the previous three seasons.

Fourteen years later, Aaron Johnston took over a South Dakota State team that was still playing at the Division II level.

Now, they are together at the NCAA Division I women’s basketball subregional hosted by UConn.

They are two of the seven women’s Division I head coaches in the same role as the year that Johnston was hired. If coaching experience counts for anything, perhaps the Huskies and Jackrabbits will both come away with wins in the first round on Saturday. UConn plays Arkansas State on Saturday followed by the matchup between Oklahoma State and South Dakota State.

“There certainly aren’t a lot of us left, right?” said Auriemma, the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leader with 1,244 career victories and 11 national titles. “I guess we missed the note on the portal. We have to find out if there’s a portal for coaches.

“I’m sure when he started and when I started, once you find a place that’s comfortable and they like you, you like them and you have some success, you reach a point where there is nowhere to go. There is nowhere to go because you don’t want to.”

With All-American guard Paige Bueckers leading the way, the only place Auriemma is looking to go is to the Final Four in Tampa.

South Dakota State is in the tournament for the 13th time in the last 17 seasons. Johnston could have moved onto a bigger program but he has found a home with the Jackrabbits.

“There are a lot of things that go into these things, at least for us,” Johnston said. “It is not always specifically the job or what the next job is. There are a lot of things on the court and off the court that are important. South Dakota State has been a great place to be for my family and our extended families. Watching our team compete, there have been so many really great players. We just haven’t had players in the transfer portal very often so it is just a place where we all try to figure out what’s best for us and gives us the most joy. South Dakota State has been a great home for me but also the players over the years.”

Red Wolves Keeping It All In The Family

Wynter Rogers couldn’t help but laugh when asked about any home visits from the Arkansas State women’s basketball coach when she landed in the transfer portal following her freshman season at West Virginia.

The Red Wolves head coach is none other than her older sister Destinee. No there was no drawn-out recruiting process to navigate. Wynter knew that nobody could get more out of her than the person who inspired her to become a basketball player.

“She is just a winner and I just wanted to play for her,” Wynter Rogers said. “I would say our relationship has gotten closer and closer. She is such a great coach. She has always pulled the best out of us and pushed us to be the best version of ourselves on and off the court.”

Destinee Rogers is 13 years older than Wynter. Little did they know during their days growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas that they would make history by becoming the first set of siblings to be head coach and star player in more than 40 years.

“This is a moment that we’ve talked about since she decided to come to Arkansas State,” Destinee Rogers said. “When she entered the transfer portal, immediately she said, I want to come play for you, and I want to help you win a championship.

“When we got an opportunity to raise that (Sun Belt tournament) trophy together and embrace each other and cry together, it just made it all worthwhile.”

Griffin Could Return For UConn

Redshirt senior forward Aubrey Griffin had to wait until Jan. 19 to make her season debut for UConn. With three double-digit scoring games, she finally looked to get some good news in an injury-plagued career.

However, some pain in her knee resulted in Griffin missing the Big East tournament. Griffin was back on the court at Friday’s practice and could play in the Huskies’ NCAA tournament opener.

“It has been a little better than a couple of weeks ago,” said Griffin, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 11 games this season. “The season has been a roller coaster but I am grateful to still be playing. I am taking it day by day and soaking it in.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.