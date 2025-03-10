UConn takes on Creighton in Big East Championship game

Creighton Bluejays (26-5, 18-2 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (30-3, 20-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Creighton Bluejays (26-5, 18-2 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (30-3, 20-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -19.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn plays No. 22 Creighton in the Big East Championship.

The Huskies have gone 20-0 against Big East opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. UConn leads the Big East with 21.2 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 4.9.

The Bluejays are 18-2 against Big East teams. Creighton has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UConn averages 81.2 points, 17.9 more per game than the 63.3 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 20.9 more points per game (72.8) than UConn gives up (51.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Jensen is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

