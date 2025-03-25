UConn star Azzi Fudd returning to Huskies next season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd is running it back one more time at Connecticut. The Huskies’ sharpshooting guard announced…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd is running it back one more time at Connecticut.

The Huskies’ sharpshooting guard announced Tuesday that she is returning for one more season.

Fudd made the announcement on her Instagram account, posting in part, “Hey Gampel, thanks for last night … see you next year.”

The 5-foot-11 Fudd is averaging 13.4 points this season for the Huskies, who advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a victory over South Dakota State on Monday night.

Fudd is shooting a career-best 45% from 3-point range this season. She has also posted highs in assists (53) and steals (36).

