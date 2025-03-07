UConn plays Seton Hall following Karaban’s 21-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn faces Seton Hall after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn’s 72-66 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 13-2 in home games. UConn is sixth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Pirates are 2-17 in conference games. Seton Hall is 5-17 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

UConn’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 62.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 68.9 UConn allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Diarra is averaging 8.2 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.