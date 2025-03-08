UConn plays in Big East Tournament against the St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (16-14, 6-13 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (28-3, 18-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-14, 6-13 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (28-3, 18-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and St. John’s square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 18-0, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. UConn averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 29.3 points per game.

The Red Storm are 6-13 in Big East play. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 1.3.

UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UConn gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 13.5 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 14.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

