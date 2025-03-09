UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats square off in Big East Tournament

Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 12-7 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (29-3, 19-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 12-7 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (29-3, 19-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn plays in the Big East Tournament against Villanova.

The Huskies have gone 19-0 against Big East opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. UConn is third in college basketball with 21.3 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 4.9.

The Wildcats are 12-7 in Big East play. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East with 27.3 rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 6.6.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Villanova allows. Villanova scores 11.9 more points per game (63.7) than UConn gives up (51.8).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.4 points. Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

