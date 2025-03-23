UConn Huskies and South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in NCAA Tournament second round

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-3, 19-0 Summit) at UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-3, 19-0 Summit) at UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and No. 24 South Dakota State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Huskies have gone 21-0 against Big East opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. UConn is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits are 19-0 against Summit teams. South Dakota State is second in the Summit scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

UConn makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). South Dakota State has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points above the 34.5% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.2 points. Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 63.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Jackrabbits. Paige Meyer is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

