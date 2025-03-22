UConn and Arkansas State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-10, 17-3 Sun Belt) at UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-10, 17-3 Sun Belt) at UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -44.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Arkansas State.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-0, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. UConn scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 28.9 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 17-3 against Sun Belt teams. Arkansas State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UConn averages 80.8 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.5 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.8 points. Paige Bueckers is shooting 54.5% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is averaging 11 points and 1.9 steals for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

