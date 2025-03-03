UCLA visits Northwestern after Windham’s 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts UCLA after K.J. Windham scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 68-57 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wildcats are 12-4 in home games. Northwestern scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bruins are 11-7 in conference play. UCLA ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Dylan Andrews averaging 3.2.

Northwestern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 5.4 more points per game (74.4) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (69.0).

The Wildcats and Bruins match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.