UCLA squares off against Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-2, 15-2 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA takes on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 15-2, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference play. UCLA leads the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 12-8 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

UCLA makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Nebraska averages 18.9 more points per game (76.1) than UCLA allows to opponents (57.2).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Rice is averaging 13 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the past 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cornhuskers. Alberte Rimdal is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

