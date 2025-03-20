UCLA plays Utah State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-7, 16-6 MWC) vs. UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten) Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 9:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Utah State Aggies (26-7, 16-6 MWC) vs. UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 13-8 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. UCLA is the leader in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Aggies are 16-6 against MWC teams. Utah State averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Drake Allen with 3.9.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

