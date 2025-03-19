UCLA Bruins play the Utah State Aggies in first round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-7, 16-6 MWC) vs. UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten) Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 9:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Utah State Aggies (26-7, 16-6 MWC) vs. UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-8 Big Ten)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA and Utah State square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 13-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. UCLA averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Aggies’ record in MWC games is 16-6. Utah State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 15.2 more points per game (80.9) than UCLA allows (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging seven points and 3.3 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.