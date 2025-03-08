UCF faces West Virginia following Johnson’s 36-point game

UCF Knights (16-14, 7-12 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (18-12, 10-10 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UCF Knights (16-14, 7-12 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (18-12, 10-10 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays West Virginia after Darius Johnson scored 36 points in UCF’s 83-70 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers are 12-4 in home games. West Virginia scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Knights have gone 7-12 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.5.

West Virginia is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UCF allows to opponents. UCF averages 14.3 more points per game (79.0) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (64.7).

The Mountaineers and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Joseph Yesufu is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 16 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

