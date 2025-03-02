UC Irvine wins 70-60 over Long Beach State

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 70-60 on Saturday night. Che…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 70-60 on Saturday night.

Che shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (25-5, 15-3 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Bent Leuchten had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

UC Irvine is a game behind Big West-leading UC San Diego with two games remaining in the regular season. The Anteaters have won at least a share of the last two regular season conference titles and four of the last six.

The Beach (7-23, 3-15) were led in scoring by Devin Askew, who finished with 25 points and three steals. Kam Martin added 10 points for Long Beach State. Jason Hart Jr. also put up seven points and five assists. The loss is the 13th in a row for the Beach.

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Irvine visits UC Davis and Long Beach State goes on the road to play UC San Diego.

