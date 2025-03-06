UC Irvine visits Johnson and UC Davis

UC Irvine Anteaters (25-5, 15-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-14, 9-9 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (25-5, 15-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-14, 9-9 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UC Irvine after Ty Johnson scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 78-70 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 8-4 in home games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 4.9.

The Anteaters are 15-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 8.9.

UC Davis makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). UC Irvine has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 22.5 points over the past 10 games.

Leuchten is shooting 55.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

