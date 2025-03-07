UC Irvine faces UCSB following Che’s 31-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (26-5, 16-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-11, 11-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (26-5, 16-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-11, 11-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays UCSB after Myles Che scored 31 points in UC Irvine’s 88-59 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 12-4 in home games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West with 15.0 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.4.

The Anteaters are 16-3 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Devin Tillis averaging 7.8.

UCSB averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 7.1 more points per game (75.0) than UCSB gives up (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Kenny Pohto is averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds for the Anteaters. Che is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

