UC Irvine Anteaters take on the Long Beach State Beach, seek 4th straight win

UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 13-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-12, 10-7 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 13-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-12, 10-7 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Long Beach State.

The Beach are 8-5 in home games. Long Beach State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Anteaters are 13-4 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West scoring 60.6 points per game and is shooting 35.9%.

Long Beach State makes 38.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (34.9%). UC Irvine averages 60.6 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Loobie is averaging 9.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Beach. Savannah Tucker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deja Lee is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 58.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.