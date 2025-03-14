UC Irvine Anteaters play the Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (15-18, 9-12 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (27-5, 17-3 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (15-18, 9-12 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (27-5, 17-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays in the Big West Tournament against Cal Poly.

The Anteaters have gone 17-3 against Big West opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs’ record in Big West play is 9-12. Cal Poly is the leader in the Big West scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.

UC Irvine averages 75.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 82.5 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UC Irvine won the last meeting 101-71 on Jan. 19. Devin Tillis scored 21 to help lead UC Irvine to the win, and Peter Bandelj scored 15 points for Cal Poly.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Koonce is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Isaac Jessup is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.