UC Davis takes on UCSD in Big West Championship game

UCSD Tritons (19-15, 15-7 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (20-11, 15-7 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UCSD in the Big West Championship.

The Aggies are 15-7 against Big West opponents and 5-4 in non-conference play. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Nyla Epps averaging 6.0.

The Tritons are 15-7 in Big West play. UCSD has a 9-12 record against teams over .500.

UC Davis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD scores 8.5 more points per game (63.7) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (55.2).

The teams meet for the third time this season. UC Davis won 69-58 in the last matchup on March 8. Ryann Bennett led UC Davis with 19 points, and Sumayah Sugapong led UCSD with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Aggies. Megan Norris is averaging 10.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Sugapong is averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tritons. Parker Montgomery is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 63.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

