UC Davis plays conference foe Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-7, 14-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-10, 11-6 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-7, 14-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-10, 11-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii take on Tova Sabel and UC Davis on Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 10-4 in home games. UC Davis is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 14-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

UC Davis makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.0%). Hawaii averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Rainbow Wahine meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabel is averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Meilani McBee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Wahinekapu is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 57.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.