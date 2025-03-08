UC Davis hosts UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 20-point outing

UCSD Tritons (27-4, 17-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-15, 9-10 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (27-4, 17-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-15, 9-10 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -12.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UC Davis after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 70-63 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies are 8-5 in home games. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.1.

The Tritons are 17-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

UC Davis’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UCSD allows. UCSD scores 10.8 more points per game (80.6) than UC Davis gives up (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocak is averaging 5.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 81.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

