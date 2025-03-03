UAB hosts Whittington and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (16-11, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-14, 6-11 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (16-11, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-14, 6-11 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits UAB after Kyren Whittington scored 22 points in Tulane’s 77-73 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Blazers are 8-5 in home games. UAB is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Green Wave are 9-7 in conference matchups. Tulane averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UAB averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blazers. Jade Weathersby is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Victoria Keenan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

