UAB hosts Tulane following Whittington’s 22-point game

Tulane Green Wave (16-11, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-14, 6-11 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (16-11, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-14, 6-11 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces UAB after Kyren Whittington scored 22 points in Tulane’s 77-73 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Blazers have gone 8-5 in home games. UAB has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Green Wave are 9-7 in AAC play. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 7.1.

UAB scores 67.9 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 65.0 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 68.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 67.4 UAB gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blazers. Jade Weathersby is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Victoria Keenan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Pittman is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

