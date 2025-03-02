UAB hosts No. 18 Memphis following Vasquez’s 29-point game

Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on No. 18 Memphis after Alejandro scored 29 points in UAB’s 80-72 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Blazers are 13-3 in home games. UAB averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Yaxel Lendeborg with 4.3.

The Tigers are 13-2 in conference play. Memphis averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

UAB’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Vasquez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

