UAB faces No. 18 Memphis after Vasquez’s 29-point performance

Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces No. 18 Memphis after Alejandro scored 29 points in UAB’s 80-72 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Blazers are 13-3 on their home court. UAB has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 13-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

UAB makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Memphis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Vasquez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.3 points for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

