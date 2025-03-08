UAB Blazers play in AAC Tournament against the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (14-16, 7-11 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (16-14, 7-11 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (14-16, 7-11 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (16-14, 7-11 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against Rice in the AAC Tournament.

The Blazers have gone 7-11 against AAC opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. UAB is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 7-11 in AAC play. Rice ranks second in the AAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Victoria Flores averaging 3.2.

UAB scores 67.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 63.3 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Journey Armstead is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Jade Weathersby is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

