Turner leads Harvard against Dartmouth after 24-point game

Harvard Crimson (21-4, 10-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-18, 2-11 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Dartmouth after Harmoni Turner scored 24 points in Harvard’s 62-44 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Green are 3-10 in home games. Dartmouth has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson are 10-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The Big Green and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Page is averaging 14.7 points for the Big Green. Clare Meyer is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 0-10, averaging 48.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.