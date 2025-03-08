Tulane plays UAB after Woods’ 21-point showing

UAB Blazers (20-10, 13-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 11-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (20-10, 13-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 11-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts UAB after Asher Woods scored 21 points in Tulane’s 73-64 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 13-3 in home games. Tulane has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blazers are 13-4 in AAC play. UAB is the AAC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 10.7.

Tulane averages 74.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 UAB allows. UAB scores 14.1 more points per game (83.5) than Tulane allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Woods is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is averaging 17.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

