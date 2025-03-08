Tulane Green Wave square off against the Wichita State Shockers in AAC Tournament

Wichita State Shockers (10-21, 4-14 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 9-8 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Wichita State Shockers (10-21, 4-14 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 9-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays in the AAC Tournament against Wichita State.

The Green Wave’s record in AAC games is 9-8, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Tulane is eighth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Shockers are 4-14 against AAC teams. Wichita State is third in the AAC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jayla Murray averaging 12.0.

Tulane averages 68.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 67.5 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 62.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 65.0 Tulane gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals. Sherese Pittman is averaging 15.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Murray is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

