Tucker, Long Beach State Beach take on the Cal Poly Mustangs

Long Beach State Beach (15-13, 11-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (13-16, 8-11 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes Cal Poly and Long Beach State will play on Saturday.

The Mustangs have gone 6-7 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 29.5 rebounds. Sierra Lichtie paces the Mustangs with 6.5 boards.

The Beach are 11-8 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Cal Poly averages 57.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 69.4 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 13.6 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Tucker is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Beach. Patricia Chung is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

