Troy plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-19, 11-10 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-19, 11-10 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -10.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Old Dominion.

The Trojans have gone 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Troy has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs are 11-10 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 8.9.

Troy is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Troy allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Durugordon is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.