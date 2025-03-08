Treysen Eaglestaff scores Summit League-record 51 to lead North Dakota over South Dakota State 85-69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff scored a Summit League-record 51 points to power North Dakota to an 85-69…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff scored a Summit League-record 51 points to power North Dakota to an 85-69 victory over South Dakota State on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Geno Crandall set the previous record for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 41 in a victory over Troy during the 2017 regular season.

No. 6 seed North Dakota (12-20) advances to play second-seeded St. Thomas-Minnesota in Saturday’s semifinals.

Eaglestaff shot 15 for 28 from the floor, including 8 for 18 from 3-point range, and 13 of 17 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Hawks. Eli King added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The third-seeded Jackrabbits (20-12) were led by Oscar Cluff with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Kalen Garry added 12 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Mors totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eaglestaff scored 28 points in the second half.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.