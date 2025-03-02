Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No.…

DETROIT (AP) — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73 on Sunday.

Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who have beaten Michigan (22-7, 14-4) nine straight times.

The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points.

Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan’s other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

Illinois scored 31 points in the first half, but reached that total in the second half on Jake Davis’ 3-pointer with 9:51 left. That gave the Illini a 62-50 lead and they made it a 17-point lead on a 3 by Jakucionis with 8:41 remaining.

Another 3 by Jakucionis made it 75-55 with 6:20 to go and the Wolverines didn’t have an answer.

Takeaways

Illinois: Center Tomislav Ivisic picked up his first foul just 34 seconds into the game, forcing him to back off defensively against Michigan’s two 7-footers — Golden and Danny Wolf. He finished with seven points, three rebounds and four fouls in 18 minutes.

Michigan: The Wolverines last beat Illinois on Jan. 10, 2019, a 79-69 win in Champaign.

Key moment

The game was tied at 41 with 16:05 left, but Illinois outscored Michigan 8-0 over the next three minutes to create some separation.

Key stat

Illinois led 31-30 at the half despite shooting 32.4% (12 for 37) from the floor. The Illini were 8 for 11 in the paint, but 4 for 26 on shots beyond the lane. However, they grabbed 10 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

Up next

Michigan hosts Maryland on Wednesday, while Illinois is off until Purdue comes to Champaign on Friday.

