Top-seed Northern Colorado routs Weber State 76-52 in Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne had 29 points to lead Northern Colorado to a 76-52 victory over Weber State…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne had 29 points to lead Northern Colorado to a 76-52 victory over Weber State on Sunday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The top-seeded Bears (24-8) move on to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will play the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 seed Idaho State and fifth-seeded Montana State.

Hawthorne also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears. Brock Wisne scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Jaron Rillie pitched in with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The ninth-seeded Wildcats (12-22) were led by Blaise Threatt with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Viljami Vartiainen and Vasilije Vucinic added 10 points apiece.

Northern Colorado took the lead with 19:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-22 at halftime behind 17 points from Hawthorne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.