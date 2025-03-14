Top-seed Norfolk State defeats Morgan State 58-55. advances to MEAC championship game

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 19 points and top-seeded Norfolk State held off No. 5 Morgan State 58-55…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 19 points and top-seeded Norfolk State held off No. 5 Morgan State 58-55 Friday night to earn a spot in Saturday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

The Spartans will face second-seeded South Carolina State, which beat sixth-seeded North Carolina Central, in Saturday’s championship contest.

Ings shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Spartans (21-10, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brian Moore Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Chris Fields Jr. had eight points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

The Bears (13-17, 1-1) were led by Kameron Hobbs, who recorded 11 points. Daniel Akitoby added eight points and four blocks for Morgan State. Will Thomas had eight points.

Ings scored nine points in the first half and Norfolk State went into halftime trailing 28-25. Norfolk State outscored Morgan State by six points in the second half. Moore led the way with 13 second-half points.

