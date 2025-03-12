Toledo Rockets play in MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (16-15, 10-8 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 10-8 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Ohio Bobcats (16-15, 10-8 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 10-8 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays in the MAC Tournament against Ohio.

The Rockets’ record in MAC games is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Toledo gives up 79.4 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 10-8 against MAC teams. Ohio is fifth in the MAC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 7.3.

Toledo is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Toledo won the last meeting 96-82 on March 8. Javan Simmons scored 22 to help lead Toledo to the victory, and Elmore James scored 20 points for Ohio.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.9 points. Sonny Wilson is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

