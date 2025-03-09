Todorovic scores 34 as Pepperdine knocks off Oregon State 77-73 in West Coast Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 34 points and No. 7 seed Pepperdine beat fifth-seeded Oregon State 77-73 on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 34 points and No. 7 seed Pepperdine beat fifth-seeded Oregon State 77-73 on Saturday night in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Pepperdine (12-21) will play No. 4 seed Santa Clara in a quarterfinal on Sunday.

Todorovic shot 10 for 18 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Moe Odum added 17 points and 10 assists for the Waves, who shot 25 of 50 from the floor, made 10 3-pointers and were 17 of 23 from the foul line.

The Beavers (20-12) were led by Damarco Minor, who recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Oregon State also got 18 points and four assists from Nate Kingz. Parsa Fallah finished with 16 points.

Todorovic scored 15 points in the second half for the Waves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.