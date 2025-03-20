Tillis scores 24 as UC Irvine takes down Northern Colorado 82-72 in NIT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 82-72 win over Northern Colorado on Wednesday in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 82-72 win over Northern Colorado on Wednesday in the NIT.

UC Irvine (28-6) will play Jacksonville State in the second round.

Tillis had seven rebounds for the Anteaters. Bent Leuchten scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 14 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Justin Hohn shot 3 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bears (25-9) were led in scoring by Brock Wisne, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Langston Reynolds added 15 points and five assists for Northern Colorado. Jaron Rillie also put up 14 points and four assists.

Hohn scored the last seven points for UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.