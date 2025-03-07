Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Three Wolverines combine for…

Three Wolverines combine for 65 points in 98-71 romp over No. 15 Maryland women in Big Ten quarters

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 5:57 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Hobbs scored 23 points and Michigan used a 25-0 first-half run and a dominating second half to crush No. 15 Maryland 98-71 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Freshmen Syla Swords and Olivia Olson added 22 and 20, respectively.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines face league champion and second-ranked USC in the semifinals on Saturday. The Trojans won the first meeting 78-58 on Dec. 29.

Hobbs and Olson both had 10 points in the big run that saw the Wolverines race to a 31-6 lead. After the Terrapins had a 16-0 run to close within one late in the first half, Michigan outscored Maryland 57-34 in the second half.

The Wolverines shot 61%, making 12 of 23 3-pointers, to score the most points of any Maryland opponent this season.

Sarah Te-Biasu scored 25 points for the fourth-seeded Terrapins (23-7), which won the first meeting 85-77. Christina Dalce added 19 points.

After missing 10 shots and turning it over eight times during an 8 1/2 minute drought that carried into the second quarter, Maryland cut a 25-point deficit down to one late in the second quarter with the help of 16 points from Te-Biasu.

Michigan led 41-37 at halftime and, with an 11-0 run contributing to a 28-12 advantage, the lead was 69-49 entering the fourth.

The Terrapins had a stretch where they made 13 of 16 shots in about eight minutes carrying into the second third quarter but they couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines. Maryland shot 48% with just four 3s.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up