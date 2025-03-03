Thomas scores 27 as Bethune-Cookman knocks off Grambling 78-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 27 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 78-71 on Monday. Thomas shot 9…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 27 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 78-71 on Monday.

Thomas shot 9 for 13 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (15-15, 12-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan added 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Jesus Carralero had 10 points.

James Flippin led the Tigers (9-20, 6-10), finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kintavious Dozier added 18 points for Grambling. PJ Edwards had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Bethune-Cookman, in third place in the SWAC, plays Saturday against Florida A&M at home, and Grambling hosts Alabama A&M on Thursday in regular-season finales.

The conference tournament begins March 11.

