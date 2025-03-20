Thomas scores 21 as San Francisco defeats Utah Valley 79-70 in NIT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 21 points in San Francisco’s 79-70 win over Utah Valley on Wednesday night…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 21 points in San Francisco’s 79-70 win over Utah Valley on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Thomas also added 10 rebounds for the Dons (25-9). Ryan Beasley scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Carlton Linguard had 18 points and shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Carter Welling finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (25-9). Tanner Toolson added 14 points and three steals for Utah Valley. Jackson Holcombe also had nine points.

San Francisco entered halftime up 37-32. Linguard paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Thomas scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

