The Associated Press 2024-25 men’s college basketball All-America teams

The Associated Press 2024-25 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 6-9, 205, Freshman; Newport, Maine; 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists (61 of 61 first-place votes, 305 points(asterisk))

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 235, Fifth year; Plant City, Florida; 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists (61, 305(asterisk))

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 180, Junior; Westfield, Indiana; 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists (44, 268)

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185, Fifth year; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists (42, 256)

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, 6-2, 195, Senior; Lake Wales, Florida; 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists (36, 244)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 210, Sophomore; Dallas, Texas; 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists (14, 185)

Kam Jones, Marquette, 6-4, 185, Senior; Cordova, Tennessee; 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists (8, 160)

John Tonje, Wisconsin, 6-5, 222, Sixth Year; Omaha, Nebraska; 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists (7, 127)

PJ Haggerty, Memphis, 6-3, 192, Sophomore; Crosby, Texas; 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists (7, 118)

RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s, 6-7, 196, Junior; Miami, Florida; 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists (6, 118)

Third Team

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-0, 235, Fifth Year; St. Louis, Missouri; 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists (3, 117)

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, 5-9, 160, Senior; Long Island, New York; 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists (5, 103)

Eric Dixon, Villanova, 6-8, 260, Fifth Year; Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists (3, 86)

LJ Cryer, Houston, 6-1, 185, Fifth Year; Katy, Texas; 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists (4, 65)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 255, Fifth Year; Alexandria, Virginia; 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists (2, 51)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, next 10 vote totals and ties )

Nique Clifford, Colorado State; Donovan Dent, New Mexico; Dylan Harper, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Louisville; Tre Johnson, Texas; Curtis Jones, Iowa State; Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue; Chaz Lanier, Tennessee; Derik Queen, Maryland; Maxime Raynaud, Stanford; Javon Small, West Virginia; Bennett Stirtz, Drake.

