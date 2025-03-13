Texas Tech takes on Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor Bears (19-13, 11-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-7, 15-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7…

Baylor Bears (19-13, 11-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-7, 15-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech takes on Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Bears are 11-10 in Big 12 play. Baylor scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Baylor has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Texas Tech won the last matchup 73-59 on Feb. 5. Chance McMillian scored 19 to help lead Texas Tech to the win, and Norchad Omier scored 16 points for Baylor.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Omier is averaging 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bears. Langston Love is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.