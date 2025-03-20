Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against UNC Wilmington Seahawks in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7, 17-4 CAA) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8, 16-6 Big 12) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 10:10 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7, 17-4 CAA) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8, 16-6 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech faces UNC Wilmington in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 16-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks are 17-4 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech scores 80.9 points, 11.0 more per game than the 69.9 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 11.8 more points per game (79.4) than Texas Tech allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

